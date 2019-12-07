Adoray Home Health and Hospice and Adoray Treasures from the Heart is honored to announce that the Spring Valley-Collins Lodge #192 Free & Accepted Masons of Wisconsin presented a check in the amount of $1,316 to the “Raise the Roof” fundraising campaign to help fund a new roof at the Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart Baldwin I store. The roof has now been completed by Fischer Roofing out of Ellsworth, WI.
The funds were proceeds from the 2019 June Bug Days Car Show that the Spring Valley-Collins Lodge #192 sponsors each year. In addition, a $500 matching fund was included in the donation from the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin’s Acts of Kindness as part of the Masonic Foundation. The other local non-profit group that was presented a check was the Boy Scouts Troop. Learn more about the many wonderful things Lodge #192 does at collinsspringvalley192.d2wi.org/.
