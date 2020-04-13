Matt Knegendorf, Chad Wernlund and Austin Van Someren garnered the most votes in Monday's election results and will serve on the Baldwin Village Board.
Knegendorf earned the most with 614 votes, Wernlund had 554 votes, while Van Someren finished with 530.
Tracey Robinson was fourth with 371 while Jaimison Zaugg earned 132.
Three spots were open on the Board -- Knegendorf, Wernlund and Lisa Knutson, who resigned from the Board in December as she moved out of the Village.
