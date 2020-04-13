Incumbents Brad Coplan and Jay Larson are returning to the Baldwin-Woodville School Board after Monday's election results.
Coplan finished with 1,755 votes, while Larson had 1,670 votes. There were no challengers.
In other election results:
County Board: In District 16, incumbent Paulette Anderson won another term to the St. Croix County Board as she defeated challenger Brandon Perry 590-378.
In District 18, Shelly Tomtschik finished with 890 votes. Tomtschik replaces Nancy Hable, who chose not to seek reelection.
School Board: David Olsen and Bryan Kofal won seats to the St. Croix Central School District. Olsen, an incumbent, finished with 1,142 votes to Kofal's 1,023. Kofal is replacing John Hueg, who chose not to seek reelection.
Village Board: Erika Jordahl, Mark Lallemont and Kellie Holm all won seats to the Woodville Village Board. Jordahl earned 212 votes, Holm finished with 195 and Lallemont had 192.
Chris Buckel, Lynn Pabst and Howard W. Evans all won seats to the Hammond Village Board. Buckel earned the most votes with 284, Pabst had 253, while Evans finished with 182.
Town Board: Kent Wynveen and Paulette Anderson return to the Town of Hammond Board. Wynveen finished with 359 votes to Anderson's 330.
Judge: Don McGee was elected Village Judge for Baldwin. He earned 868 votes.
