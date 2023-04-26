A Spring Choral Concert at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will feature several performance groups on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. in Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine arts building.

The Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Tenor/Bass Ensemble, and the Treble Choir will all perform under the direction of Cera Babb, director of choral activities and assistant music professor. Deborah Fristad, associate music lecturer, will direct the University Community Chorus. The student ensemble Tonal Silence will also perform.

