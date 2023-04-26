A Spring Choral Concert at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will feature several performance groups on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. in Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine arts building.
The Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Tenor/Bass Ensemble, and the Treble Choir will all perform under the direction of Cera Babb, director of choral activities and assistant music professor. Deborah Fristad, associate music lecturer, will direct the University Community Chorus. The student ensemble Tonal Silence will also perform.
The Concert Choir will perform a newly composed piece, American Croatian Triptych, written specifically for the UWRF choir by famous Croatian composer Davor Bobić. The piece is part of a collaboration and residency through the music department with Bobić to learn about music from another part of the world. The composition features soloists, narrators, various percussion instruments, contemporary techniques on the piano, whispering, stomping, cluster chords, and more!
The Spring Concert is the debut concert for the Tenor/Bass Ensemble. A long-retired ensemble, the concert reintroduces this vocal group of tenors and basses to the UWRF community.
The concert is open to everyone. Tickets are available at the door
UW-River Falls takes pride in offering high-quality programs in music leading to the degrees Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Science in Music, and Bachelor of Music Education, as well as minors in music and musical theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.