The weather was perfect for the second annual Spooky Stories in the Woods event at Giezendanner School Forest. Attendees followed a lighted trail and heard three “spooky” tales along the way. A new feature this year was a bone hunt. Small groups were sent out into the woods with a GPS unit to locate a bone and then the pieces were assembled to recreate a human skeleton. No one got lost and the bones were found.
Many thanks to everyone who made this evening possible: Baldwin and Woodville Public Libraries, story tellers Karen Bonnsetter, Cami Curtis, and Roxi Wakeen plus the guides who led the way through a dark woods.
