Spenle: B-W parents would do anything to help their children succeed

Sarah Spenle wrapped up a 31-year career in the educational field this past year with her retirement from Greenfield Elementary.
One thing that didn’t change over those years: What made her want to be a teacher and what made her stay a teacher.
“I remember a couple friends having difficulty reading and I felt bad for them plus kids and I always connected anywhere I went so it just seemed like teaching was the thing for me,” the Edgerton native explained. “Why I stayed were the kids. I loved seeing their eyes light up when they made a connection on learning to read or understanding a math concept.”
Spenle attended UW-Whitewater for her bachelor’s degree and UW-LaCrosse for her Master’s. She spent the last 15 years teaching at Baldwin-Woodville.
“I stayed at Baldwin-Woodville because of the families,” she continued. “Parents were always so willing to help in the classroom and truly would do anything to help their children succeed. The teaching staff became my extended family. I loved that the leadership accepted various ways of instructing students because they knew not all children learn in the same way.”
Spenle spent her final year teaching virtually to third and fourth grade students.
“This was a great challenge to me,” she said. “It was a good opportunity for me to extend my technology and learn more ways to communicate with students on how to accomplish a task I was unable to be right next to them to help them.
“I enjoyed my student families but most of all I really enjoyed my students. I feel like even though I couldn’t touch them I knew them more because of the time we spent just visiting each other every day. The students grew to be good friends that will last throughout their learning years in Baldwin-Woodville.”
Spenle wants to spend her now free time traveling and is currently taking advantage. Her and her husband are currently in the midst of camping out west with the plans to eight National Parks.
“Alaska will be within a few years,” she said, smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.