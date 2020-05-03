History does repeat itself. Life is a cycle. 2020 is obviously one of those repeat times. I have so much coverage on the Spanish Flu Era thanks to notes from 1918-1920 Baldwin Bulletins.
I have seen photos from the Spanish Flu Era (1918 to 1920) where huge crews of women were cutting out and sewing masks. Everyone in the large group wore masks and hats while working on them. Photos of huge warehouse type buildings were full of rows and rows of cots, many filled with sick people, while other empty beds lay in wait for the next flu victims to arrive. Those photos could just as well be of today's coverage! So similar!
Coronavirus write-ups in our 2020 papers pretty much "mirror" Baldwin's coverage in 1918-1920 newspapers describing the horrible times our nation and the world were facing. Wartime made extra complications. Thankfully, we do not have to fight with all those extra, exhausting outside issues today that folks did fight in that Pandemic.
That 1918 group of people were also dealing with World War I, which the U.S. had gotten into one year before. Men were dying in the war fields without knowing what hit them. Some took a bullet, but for others, the "flu" (also known as La Grippe) got them first.
Today, we have more tests, tools for communication, nearby hospital/health facilities and aids they didn't have then, but still, when a loved one dies, sorrow is sorrow, whether it is today or 100 years ago.
Here is a little of what I've found about this earlier epidemic in "a time" which Baldwin's people and those all across the world would not soon forget. Yet, very few of those people are around today to remind us they went through it and got through similar horrors when they were very young.
A few are still around, but how many are able to recall it, being so young at the time, and it being such a sad memory, some families did not hand those stories down. We have all heard of a person 102 years old, 104, or 105 who had that flu when they were tiny. It happened.
They are the Promise that says we can get through it, too. One of the biggest drawbacks of that Spanish Flu time was that our nation and so many of our people were at War, not only with the disease, but also in World War I. Parents watched their offspring leave home, expecting them to fight a war, but not a terrible disease on top of that war. Army camps were sometimes the hardest hit by the epidemic.
When sicknesses showed up in March 1917 in Baldwin, it was thought to be the Spring chills, with fever, fatigue, etc. There were several deaths even at that time, too. But by fall, it came back with a worse result, and was recognized as a greater enemy, not to be taken lightly.
In April 1918, 22-year-old Fred Cave, the youngest son of Mrs. E.J. Cave, died of the Flu and Pneumonia while stationed at Texas in the service. He was apparently Baldwin's first boy to die in the War. Baldwin's American Legion Post was eventually started under the name of Fred Cave Post #240.
According to many reports, the Spanish Flu infected some 500 million people worldwide, killing as many as 50 million—A number hard to imagine! My father, Glen Kirk, was born near Emerald in Oct. 1919, right in the heart of that three-year dilemma. One of my mother's brothers at Knapp was born about that same time. My Father's oldest brother from Emerald was on the first list of men to be called up from St. Croix Co. for the War.
Just imagine how much fear their families felt during that scary time, with a newborn baby in the house, small and defenseless, while older sons, hard workers on their farm, were being pulled away to war. Would those babies die before they even had a chance to experience life? Would young men fighting the war live to find a bride - start a family some day? My uncle lived to almost 90, my father, about 60 and the uncle on the 1st St. Croix Co. Draft list made it just past his 89th birthday. God was Good to them all!
The Spanish Flu death toll in the United States alone seems to have reached between 500,000 to 675,000, depending on reports. That flu disappeared for a while, came back, hid again, then reappeared -- about 4 waves before it left.
The Flu Pandemic heightened in 1918, likely because of the war, as people crossed into many places they otherwise would not have been in, drawing the disease around freely. The War ended by Nov. 1918. By December of that year, Wisconsin listed 103,000 in their state as sick with the Flu. Deaths there numbered 8459 by late 1918/early 1919. Those most affected by that flue were aged 20 to 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.