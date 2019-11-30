Audrey Severson (Valkyrien Lodge President) and Sandra Calvert (Valkyrien Lodge Secretary) from Sons of Norway Lodge 5-053 presented Family Resource Center with a $500 donation towards their quarterly newsletter and group classes programming on Monday, November 11th.
The Valkyrien Lodge located in Woodville, Wisconsin, draws active members from Woodville and surrounding towns. Sons of Norway was organized as a fraternal benefit society by 18 Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 16, 1895.
Sons of Norway is the largest Norwegian-American organization in the world comprised of members in the United States, Canada and Norway. The organization provides opportunities for members to reconnect with the culture and traditions of Norway through local lodges and district lodge activities and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.