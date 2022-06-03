A Somerset man died Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 35 and County Highway H in the town of Somerset.
St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and located a 1999 Ford F-250 operated by Jordan D. Anderson, age 37, from Somerset, that had been traveling westbound on CTH H, and failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Gerald M. Rand, age 22, from Somerset which was traveling southbound on STH 35
Rand was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner. Rand was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Anderson was transported to Westfields Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released. Anderson was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and has been formally charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Somerset Police Department, Somerset Fire and Rescue, Lakeview EMS, and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
The incident represents the sixth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.
This incident remains under investigation.
