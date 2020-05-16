* Activity kits for kids and families on various themes available for curbside pick-up. Call us at 715-684-3813 and request a theme, or email at: baldwinlibrary@baldwinlibrary.org
* You can return some items if you are ready. They can be placed in the outside Drop Chute on the wall by the front doors on Tuesdays and Fridays between 10-12 and 4-6.
* We are taking requests for items for curbside pick-up. Place a Hold on a Baldwin Library item in the online MORE catalog or leave us a phone message at 715-684-3813. We will contact you about a pick-up time.
* Remember there is free WiFi Internet access in the parking lot near the front doors. We realize this is not as comfortable as being inside the library on our computers, but if you need to connect to the internet on a phone or tablet, we welcome you outside the building.
* Free access to Ancestry and the Newspaper Archive has been extended through May. Those and other various online activities can be found on our website: baldwinlibrary.org. Scroll down, also look at the Stuck at Home button, see Tumblebooks, and more.
* Storytime videos on our Facebook page: search Wisconsin Baldwin Library.
