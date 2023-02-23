U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made an appearance in Hudson Feb. 17 to tour the St. Croix Valley Food Bank headquarters.
The visit was tied to Sen. Baldwin helping secure $4.3 million in federal funds for the construction of a new facility.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made an appearance in Hudson Feb. 17 to tour the St. Croix Valley Food Bank headquarters.
The visit was tied to Sen. Baldwin helping secure $4.3 million in federal funds for the construction of a new facility.
“We were over-the-moon,” Food Bank Executive Director Ann Searles said when first told the funds were coming. “We were so grateful.”
Searles explained a board member was aware of the opportunity to submit a grant application for federal funding which was selected.
“To get in front of the Senator and to share the need for a new facility and she responded,” Searles continued.
The funds, Searles said will not only solve its operational challenges “but help solve hunger in Western Wisconsin.”
Searles said those last words to the assembled crowd including the Senator, which moved her.
“I don’t think about it as solving hunger,” she said. “If communities can pinch in and work together, we can solve these problems.
“It’s great to learn how federal dollars are helping put food on the table for those in Western Wisconsin.
“I’m so proud to be a partner at the federal level to combat food insecurity and look forward to continuing this work together.”
Sen. Baldwin said an estimated 10,000 Western Wisconsin households are food insecure, meaning they are not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
“That leads to difficult decisions for families,” she said. “These funds will help our friends and family get the nutrition they need.”
Searles said recently they had turn away donated milk because their coolers were full.
“We are operating in a highly inefficient space that doesn’t have the capability to meet the needs,” she said.
The new planned building is 55,000 square feet and will have the room to make sure they won’t have to turn away donated milk.
“It’s definitely going to be here in Western Wisconsin, and it will be close to freeway access,” she added. St. Croix Valley Food Bank services those in St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Burnett counties. “(The new building) will have the capacity and us allow us to be more efficient.”
Searles said more funds are needed for the building to become a reality. For additional information, visit www.stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.