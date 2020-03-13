State Sen. Patty Schachtner held a listening session March 5 at the Baldwin Public Library.
The hour-long session covered a wide range of topics from the Legislative session for the rest of 2020 to a solar plant.
Further illustrating 2020 is an election year, Schachtner told those in attendance, the Seante has one more day left in session for the year, sometime later this month. The Assembly is already done for the year.
Schachtner started the gathering by explaining the recent bill passed by the Senate allowing workers compensation benefits to first responders who suffer a work-related mental injury, had been in the works for 10 years.
Seeing the benefits of it, she tried pushing it sooner rather than later.
“It never made the floor before this,” she continued. She also advised the crowd by saying the introduction of a bill to it being signed into law by Governor Tony Evers is far more complicated than one thinks it is.
Schachtner also mentioned Gov. Evers’ recent veto (which passed the Assembly and the Senate) that would have allowed anyone with a Class B raffle license to conduct a raffle using a paddlewheel. In his veto message, he cited concerns with the state’s current relationship with tribal gaming, saying the paddlewheel closely resembles a Class III game. A similar bill was vetoed in 2014 by then-Governor Scott Walker, because the bill would violate the state’s agreement with tribal casinos which gives tribes the exclusive rights to offer gambling.
Solar plants
Two residents from the town of Gilman voiced their concerns to Schachtner about the proposed solar energy plant being developed
In review, Western Mustang Solar would be constructing a 74-megawatt solar facility by Ranger Power It would be located on privately owned land, including about 1,000 acres in Gilman. The project would feature rows of solar panels with 16 to 20 feet between each row. The panels would shift to face the sun throughout the day to be as efficient as possible.
The debate is in the local government stage between the town of Gilman and Pierce County. Both residents asked if there’s any options from the State for help.
Schachtner explained not at the moment but took down their names and contact information and said she would reply to them with as much information as she could later.
Addiction
Another woman spoke about the lack of treatment that is available in St. Croix County.
“My concern is there isn’t enough addiction treatment in the county,” the woman said, speaking from personal experience, as her son is trying to kick addiction.
“He just wants help, but no one will show him the way to make him better,” the woman continued.
Schachtner opined treatment and rehabilitation are the keys but acknowledge a few problems.
“There’s such a shortage of addiction and mental health professionals,” she said. She also added, “St. Croix County isn’t going to be competitive with Hennepin County, Regions Hospital or the University of Minnesota. We don’t have the resources to be competitive to get one, let alone five.”
Other questions
A gentleman asked about gerrymandering and fair maps. Nancy Hable, the soon-to-be-former County Board Supervisor for the Village of Baldwin area, explained the St. Croix County Board approved setting a question to its voters for the April 7 ballot, stating “Should St. Croix County request that the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional plans and maps?”
