Soderberg wins Herb Kohl Scholarship Award

Kurt Soderberg was one of 17 principals selected throughout Wisconsin to receive the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principal Leadership program award, announced earlier this month.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin, educators, principals, students, and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”
The principals were being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement, and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff, and community.
Soderberg, who is currently on sabbatical as St. Croix Central High School Principal, was the only principal selected in the CESA 11 district which St. Croix Central is part of.
Area students who were selected include Alaina Rivard of Amery and for teachers, Maria Gjovig of St. Croix Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.