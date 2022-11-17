The huge growth of the of Baldwin-Woodville Youth Soccer has seen the association run into some difficulties concerning space. Organizers feel these are good problems to have and believe they can be solvable with cooperation from the village of Baldwin.
David George, Vice President of Blackhawk Soccer, a co-ed recreational soccer program for kids ages 4-14 said in 2016 they had 140 players and have since added another 120. The past two years have seen 260 players registered.
George said in 2016 they used to fit all players in one corner of Millpond Park, they have now spread across four sites between the Baldwin-Woodville area; Dutch Heritage, Viking Middle and Millpond Park’s east and west side. They are looking at a fifth site in Woodville for the upcoming spring and may have to even use a portion of Creamery Park should registration increase for 6-9-year olds.
“There are a lot of challenges that come with sprawling out over several sites like this. Parents have different kids in different age groups, and they have to run from location to another and it gets to be a big scheduling challenge. So, for a solution we are hoping we can work toward a single location in the Baldwin area that has 22 acres of field space and parking for 600 vehicles. This would be comparable to facilities available in Rice Lake, New Richmond and River Falls. We are asking if the Village of Baldwin can assist us with the process of site acquisition, planning and development,” said George.
He said the club will fundraise for the complex and would be able to furnish it with goals, nets and striping.
They would like the village to maintain the turf and parking spaces.
At a recent meeting George asked the Village Board, “Is this something could fit into a long-range plan?”
The question was asked by the board, “What is the projected cost?”
George replied that it depended whether or not the Village already owned the land. He thought possibilities might already exist on Village owned property on the west side of town, north of the sewage treatment plant.
The Board responded that land is already earmarked to be a future Public Works facility and further sewage treatment expansion.
The Board asked if Woodville had been approached for any land and George said Woodville did not have land level enough for the project.
Board President Lance Van Damme asked, “Are you asking us for monetary funds or just property or both?”
Van Damme said after looking at plans for the complex, to him it looks like a 2-3-million-dollar project. He said, “Besides the size of this thing, it is the 600 parking stalls.”
George said this was just a design concept and some parts could be phasedin over time. “We figure we will have to do a lot of heavy lifting fundraising. But we do not feel we can buy a property to do this and we do not feel we have the volunteers at this time to mow it. Since we have thus far been partnering with the village with space, if we want to continue that, this is a need we need to start working toward in some form or another. We recognize there will be some time frame to this,” he said.
George said before cooperate fundraising, or really fundraising of any sort, they felt they needed to identify and acquire space. He said they didn’t have to start has large as he originally said, but they could currently fully use 14 acres and 400 parking stalls.
Trustee Austin Van Someren said he didn’t feel that had that the village owned that kind of acreage that was already spoken for in a long-range plan.
Trustee Kristine Forbes said, “The problem with the places you mentioned that have facilities that are similar to this size, is that they are much larger cities that physically have more land than we do and probably more financially resources to make something like this happen. We are fairly constrained, and I didn’t realize until I got on the Board just how small the village proper is, so we try to be very careful and judicious with our land decisions, which is probably some of the hesitation you are receiving from members of the Board.
She asked if they had looked into any land that the village does not own. George said they had.
Forbes said she thought the program’s success was awesome. She said she understood their need for combined fields but said she didn’t necessarily like the location they had their eye on near the sewage plant.
Trustee Matt Knegendorf agreed. He said, “It is a great program, but unfortunately we do not have a lot of acres and we do not have a lot of money.”
It was ultimately decided some brainstorming was needed and the soccer field discussion should continue at an upcoming Village Board meeting.
