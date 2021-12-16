The 2022 St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Substance Abuse calendar will soon be released with artwork featuring a Greenfield Elementary student.
Fifth grader Braelynn Sobottka’s work of “Be Smart, Don’t Start” was one of four fifth grade works that were selected from the county. Sobottka will represent August.
Three fourth graders, three sixth graders and three seventh graders’ work were selected to fill the 13 months in addition to the cover. Fifth grader Sophia Wines of Hudson Prairie Elementary School’s work will be on the cover. She was also the recipient of a $250 VISA gift card.
In a letter to schools, Sheriff Scott Knudson said a ceremony would usually be held to honor the winner’s hard work and artistic ability, but the pandemic scrapped those plans. Instead, he will be in touch with the winners and arrange form them to receive their coin, picture print and gift card.
Seventh grader Rylee Shilts at Viking Middle School and St. Croix Central fifth graders Kelbie Flanders and Mason Schaeffer were also named as winners. Their works weren’t selected to have their own months, but they will be recognized on the calendar. Those three along with Sobottka and the other 37 selections received a $50 VISA gift card.
