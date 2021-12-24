In a span of six days, western Wisconsin got hit with over a foot of snow and dealt with tornado-like conditions, including an actual confirmed tornado east of Eau Claire.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported five tornadoes touch downed in a four county area the night of Dec. 15. Three of the five tornadoes, were EF2, meaning winds reached between 111 and 135 miles per hour. Those tornadoes were in Christie, an unincorporated community in Clark County, Fivemile Creek, west of Neillsville in Clark County and Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen said western Wisconsin was spared the worst of the storms which blanked the Midwest as southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin were hit the hardest, while those in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were hit even harder.
They added the unseasonably warm and mild weather preceding the storms spared this area from getting hit worse. The NWS concluded by predicting warm weather the rest of the week with some wintery precipitation, but no more severe thunderstorms or tornadoes in the forecast.
