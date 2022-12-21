 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season.

In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, with 10 involving alcohol. Alcohol affects your risk perception and reaction time. If you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home – it could save your life.  

