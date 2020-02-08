Next week starts SnoBall Week at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The following is a list of daily activities planned:
Monday, Feb. 10: The dress-up theme is PJ’s. The 7th-12th grade Band concert is 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Students and staff are encouraged to dress in B-W spirit gear.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: The dress-up theme is Country versus Country Club.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Vacation is the dress-up theme.
Friday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day is the theme. A Pep Fest will be held in which events include Lip Sync, Tug of War, Name that Tune, Teacher versus Student basketball and Quidditch.
Saturday, Feb. 15: The SnoBall formal dance is 7:30-11:30 p.m. Coronation is at 9 p.m., with Dodgeball at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 in advance and $4 at the door.
