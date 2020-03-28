The following is news from the St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation in relation to COVID-19
On March 18, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance. A survey of businesses, notably hospitality, event hosting and support, and small retail businesses dependent upon daily traffic, was conducted to determine the economic impact of their losses for the disaster period compared to the same period in the preceding year. SBA's anticipated loan assistance will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on Wisconsin small businesses. SBA's approval of the disaster loan request may take a couple of days.
On March 17, WEDC's board of directors met and approved $5 million in funding for its special program known as Small Business 20/20 (SB20/20). SB 20/20 will provide grants of up to $20,000 to targeted businesses with no more than 20 employees to cover rent and to meet payroll expenses, including paid leave (including sick, family and other leave related to COVID-19). WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes announced the program. The grants will be deployed by WEDC partnering with state's 23 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) because CDFIs have pre-existing relationships with many of these small businesses.
