St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC) honored National Small Business Week 2023 in St. Croix County by making several stops to local businesses.
EDC board members and community supporters made stops to Crumbl Cookies (Hudson), JA Counter, an Alera Group Company (New Richmond), SYKL Power Bikes (Baldwin), Barbell Coffee Company (Hudson-River Falls), Bywater Business Solutions (Somerset), Smokey Treats Barbecue Restaurant (Hudson), O’Keefe Millwork (River Falls), and Baldwin LightStream (Baldwin).
EDC President Aaron Sundeen noted, “Small businesses in St. Croix County are the heartbeat of local economies. They pioneer innovation and create opportunities for families and workers in the St. Croix Valley.”
Small businesses are innovative, resilient, and make many contributions to local, regional, and state/national economies.
Of interest,
-Nearly half of all private sector workers in our country are employed by small businesses.
-These businesses also account for almost half of our Nation’s gross domestic product.
-They create many of the goods and services Americans rely on to sustain their everyday lives.
-Owning a small business fulfills dreams of a better life, a chance to build a family legacy, and becomes a source of community enrichment.
County Board Chair Bob Long joined EDC President Sundeen with a joint proclamation on behalf of small businesses in the county at the April board of supervisors meeting.
