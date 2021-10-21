The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday announced that Slinger High School junior Kaylee Goodman is the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker contest.
Goodman’s water-inspired design was selected for its creative approach to a sandy beach scene with footprints and wildlife tracks along the water. Goodman will receive an engraved plaque and a 2022 annual vehicle admission sticker featuring her design when stickers go on sale in early December.
"Many of our properties feature beachfront access and opportunities for outdoor fun on and near the water, including miles of stunning Lake Michigan shoreline,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. “This design does a wonderful job of celebrating those signature places and the wildlife we share them with."
Now in its 31st year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin's public, private or parochial schools or home-schools.
The second-place winner is Gianna Stelter of Cedarburg High School, whose entry depicted an owl’s face above a forest landscape. Taking third place is Jadin Baillie of Bay Port High School, with a park scene design featuring an angler fishing from a dock.
Here are the 2022 honorable mention recipients:
Amy Yi, Verona High School
Destiny Hillhouse, Slinger High School
Sophia Mazzolari, Waupun High School
Vivian Zabawa-Lodholz, McFarland High School
Lea Connolly, Elkhorn High School
Yekaterina Savenkova, Slinger High School
Deszion Zuehlke, Waupun High School
View all previous year winning sticker designs here.
The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.
The 2022 state park stickers and state trail passes go on sale Dec. 1. The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.
Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents. Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older can buy a senior citizen annual sticker for $13.
Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30, 2022.
