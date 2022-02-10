Skydiving owner expects another boom in 2022

Kerry McCauley wants to smash a few stereotypes about skydiving.
“Is it safe?” he hypothetically asks. “Well, nothing is safe in this world. Skydiving is guaranteed to be safer than driving and the technology has improved greatly.”
“How hard is the landing?” is another question he gets asks a lot. “Most are safe,” he continues, noting on tandem jumps, he’s seen 90-year old jump with an instructor.
McCauley is rather knowledgeable about skydiving as he’s been the owner of Skydive Twin Cities, located on County Highway J, west of Baldwin since 1998.
“It’s been an awesome career,” he explained, as he’s been a skydiver for nearly 36 years. “As fun as you can imagine.”
He explained the resistance over the years comes from those who have been giving skydiving as a surprise gift.
“When they get into the parking lot, you can see them go ‘no way’,” he explains.
The work then begins for McCauley and his crew.
“We talk them into it, they see how the operation is run and it gives them confidence,” he continues. “They see it’s well-run and that people aren’t going to die.”
McCauley said usually those who are jumping for the first time will be going on tandem jumps with an instructor, for which Skydive Twin Cities has 35 of them. Guests will be jumping from 13,000 feet in which they can choose to wear an altimeter, pull the ripcord to deploy the canopy, and then steer the parachute back to the landing area or let the instructor do the driving.
What’s the end result?
“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done in my life,” McCauley said, a typical response. “You get to be right there with them. It’s infectious. You can’t help it.”
The owner loves his location.
“Baldwin is a great place because it has a lot of farm fields,” he continued. He added people have misjudged the winds and landed in people’s farms.
When asked if the construction of the new wastewater treatment would be a problem, McCauley predicted it wouldn’t be.
Business has been good recently, he said. In 2020, the last four months made up for the two months which were lost when everything was shut down.
“2021 was a record year,” he continued. “We had more jumps than we ever had. I think people were looking for an adventure.
“I anticipate another record year as it is becoming more mainstream. The technology in every year has gotten better and better. It is vastly different from when I got started in the 1980s.”
The niche market plays a factor. Most of their clientele comes from the Twin Cities as the closest skydiving school is in Denver, Colorado.
The season typically runs from April-October. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, they are open 10 a.m.. until sunset. On Saturdays and Sundays, they are open from 8 a.m. until sunset.
Skydive can still be reached during the winter months at 715-684-3416 or dropzone@skydivetwincities.com
