The future of Baldwin and possible expansion was taken into consideration when planning the new homestead for the community’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Room down the line for potential police, fire and city hall digs near 12th Avenue and Cedar could be accommodated.

The Village Board recently voted to approve an application and resolution to obtain financing from the State Trust Fund for the EMS building project in the amount of $5 million.

