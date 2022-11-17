The future of Baldwin and possible expansion was taken into consideration when planning the new homestead for the community’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Room down the line for potential police, fire and city hall digs near 12th Avenue and Cedar could be accommodated.
The Village Board recently voted to approve an application and resolution to obtain financing from the State Trust Fund for the EMS building project in the amount of $5 million.
Since the approval of the schematic design for the new EMS building, Wold Architects and Engineers and Krauss Anderson have been busy creating a space that is modern, safe and functional for Baldwin’s EMS.
The schematic design develops the concept, over the past six weeks that concept has been developed into a real building design, applied with engineering, mechanical and electrical systems. With approval from the Village Board, the design can be put into blueprints with specifications that are biddable and buildable.
The project features a public parking lot with 19 spaces, two of which are handicap stalls. 11 total parking spots will be available for staff in the back, with one being a handicap spot.
A patio will be put in the back of the building for EMS staff. The outside design also includes a heli-pad landing. It has not yet been decided if that will be paved, class five or grassy open space where a helicopter could land if needed.
Inside space includes an administration area as well as a report-writing space, a public training room, living/dining/kitchen space, six standard size dorm rooms as well as one oversized dorm room for the duty supervisor. Also included is a clothes storage room with lockers and two independent shower rooms, laundry area and four drive thru EMS bays accommodating eight vehicles.
All in all, the final designs see 488 usable square feet (USF) in public spaces, 3,922 USF for EMS administrative spaces, 5,250 USF for EMS support spaces and 4,600 USF for the EMS garage.
