Six bands take the stage at Hudson Hometown Music Fest on September 10

The Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family-friendly day of music hosted by the Hudson Lions Club, will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 11 pm.
The event will showcase talented musicians in the Hudson and Twin Cities area, with the Fourth Degree kicking of the Fest at noon. FireWater Gospel Choir will highlight the evening schedule starting at 8:15 pm. In between you’ll enjoy sets by the Alex Zackary Band, Boondoggle, Goodbye Sun and Hellkat. The music includes country, blues, folk, classic and current rock and roll.
