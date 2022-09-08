The Hudson Hometown Music Fest, a family-friendly day of music hosted by the Hudson Lions Club, will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. Admission is free.
Hours are noon to 11pm with six bands taking the stage. The event will showcase talented musicians in the Hudson and Twin Cities area, with bands including FireWater Gospel Choir, The Fourth Degree, Alex Zackary Band, Boondoggle, Goodbye Sun and Hellkat. The music schedule includes country, blues, folk, classic and current rock, and roll.
In addition to the free music shows, the Fest will host family friendly activities including a dunk tank, kids’ games, and face painting. Eric the Magician with Magic Dragon Enterprises will be a children’s event highlight.
Food and beverages will be for sale including pizza, BBQ, Mexican food, egg rolls, sweet treats, wine, seltzer, craft beer and soda. A silent auction and wine pull will be held with proceeds donated to BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Visit Hudson Hometown Music Fest on Facebook for the latest details.
