Western Wisconsin Health Foundation held its inaugural Silver and Gold Gala benefitting the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin in Baldwin to build a Healing Garden for patients receiving chemotherapy and infusion therapy on Friday, Dec. 6. It was a very successful event held in the WWH Atrium with 145 guests, entertainment by Chris Silver of River Falls, a silent auction, dinner and end of evening entertainment with Rachel Van Someren. $25,000 was raised for the healing garden and development manager, Rosa Magnus expressed her deepest gratitude to the Silver and Gold Guests, community members, businesses, staff and volunteers who made this possible. The Healing Garden will be built over the early spring with a hopeful grand opening in early summer. Please continue to follow the Western Wisconsin Health Facebook page for updates on its progress. To contribute to Western Wisconsin Health Foundation and/or specifically for the Healing Garden, please visit: www.wwhealth.org/contribute.
