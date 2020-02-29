The Silent Messengers are performing on March 1 to support the local homeless shelters. The performance will be at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond. The crew performs as a donation to help Grace Place and Serenity Home Shelters located in Polk and St. Croix County.
Silent Messengers performing during the season of Lent to help the homeless has become a bit of a tradition. The crew started this a few years back and it has been well attended by many wanting to celebrate the life of Jesus during the season of Lent but also wanting to help the shelters at the same time. This year, the event will be the same as before. It will include a soup supper at 5 p.m. Many of the soups are donated by local businesses. Then, at 6 p.m., the performance will begin. The performance is a theatrical presentation by the “Silent Messengers” and is a reenactment of the life of Christ celebrating His resurrection and the promise that it brings. The unique thing about this performance is that the entire production is performed in complete silence by talented young men and women who bring to life the story of Jesus’ life. This is the last year the group is performing and the last opportunity to see the group on behalf of supporting the shelters.
People wanting to see the show and support Grace Place and Serenity Home shelters should RSVP for the event: www.sagraceplace.org RSVP’s are not required but are appreciated. A person can also call 715-497-4438 to RSVP. The cost to eat and see the performance is a free will offering to the shelters. With the Lenten season upon us, this is the perfect opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the life and resurrection of Jesus all while supporting the less fortunate in our local communities. This is also a great opportunity for your church group or bible study group to attend. If there are any questions, please call 715-497-4438 or follow Grace Place Salvation Army or Polk County Salvation Army on Facebook for more information.
