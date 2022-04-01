Silent Messengers return to support Grace Place

The Silent Messengers are performing on April 10 to support The Salvation Army Grace Place shelter. The performance will be at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond 6 p.m., Sunday April 10 with a soup supper preceding the performance at 5:00 p.m., There is no cost for the event, but a free will offering is encouraged.
Silent Messengers performing during the season of Lent has been a tradition in St. Croix County. The crew started this a few years back and it has been well attended by many wanting to celebrate the life of Jesus. A soup supper is offered at 5 p.m., with many of the soups donated by local businesses. Then, at 6 p.m., the performance will begin. The performance is a reenactment of the life of Christ celebrating His resurrection and the promise that it brings. The unique thing about this performance is that the entire production is performed in complete silence by talented young men and women who bring to life the story of Jesus’ life.
RSVPs are appreciated at 715-497-4438 or online at sagraceplace.org. With the Lenten season upon us, this is the perfect opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the life and resurrection of Jesus while supporting the less fortunate. This is also a great opportunity for your church group or bible study group to attend.
If there are any questions, please call 715-497-4438 or follow Grace Place Salvation Army on Facebook for more information.
