The Shriners and their ladies of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club combined some business with a fine Irish dinner and some fast-paced Bingo Friday, March 18 at the New Richmond American Legion.
Carl Gaulke, President of the Shrine Club, served as master of ceremonies. The business meeting heard several reports on Club activities plus a Divan report by Assistant Rabban Roger Keller of New Richmond. Keller announced the Shrine Temple has been sold as of May 2022.
“Shrine offices moved to a nice business setting in Madison,” said Keller. He also announced several training sessions he has planned this spring. As always, Roger is planning some major things for Zor Shrine when he becomes Potentate in 2024.
There will be a quarterly meeting of Zor officers on April 2 in Wausau and a spring Ceremonial on May 14 in Wausau, so mark your calendars.
In his report, Noble Bob Hering, of the board of governors, announced the upcoming Shrine gala set for June 3 at the Minneapolis Depot. Last year, according to Hering, there were 400 registered with a total revenue for the Shriners Children’s of the Twin Cities at $307,000.
Tammy Keller gave a brief report on the Shrine Auxiliary, noting the annual auction coming up in Nov. Last year the auction brought in $12,500 for Shriners for Children.
Past Potentate Barry Ausen reported that the onions are now planted and should be ready for Harvest either the end of April or the first part of May depending on the weather. Everyone eagerly awaits the arrival of those sweet Vidalia onions.
President Gaulke introduced two new Nobles who will be part of one of the upcoming ceremonials this year. Merl Steffen and Wayne Pearse will soon become new Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.
This coming year’s Imperial session will be in Minneapolis and the MSA is scheduled for Green Bay. Watch the Zephyr for dates and times.
Following the business, the audience settled down for several games of BINGO with Noble Mike Kastens calling the numbers. The winning bingos received a gift-wrapped bottle of wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.