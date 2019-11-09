The ladies of the Shrine Women’s Auxiliary hosted their annual fundraising auction Friday Nov. 1 at Ready Randy’s in New Richmond.
It was a large crowd of Shriners and their ladies and they did a fine job of bidding on the score donated items gathered for the event. The event brought in over $8000 for the Shrine Healthcare for Children® in the Twin Cities.
In her report Amy Hering of the Auxiliary reported that the group has 600 stocking left over thanks to the generosity of members.
Amy also mentioned that pop tops are still being collected. The tops are sold and the proceeds to the wheelchair fund.
Due to the limited space she is asking that only smaller toys should be donated to the children.
Again, this year Auctioneer Gary Kruger did his usual outstanding job of raising money for the Shrine children. The Nobles and their ladies collected baked goods, handmade crafts and items donated by the business communities of the St. Croix Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.