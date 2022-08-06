Nineteen patients of Shrine Children’s -Twin Cities truly enjoyed a special day of fishing at the lush ponds of the Star Prairie Trout Farm in Star Prairie on July 20. The event, which is held every year, is one of the highlights of the kids special events program. It is held each year in the park on the edge of downtown Star Prairie on the banks of scenic Apple River.
Shriners of Zurah Shrine in Minneapolis and Zor Shrine in Madison eagerly await this fun event. The kids are all paired up with an adult to assist the kids who are being treated at Shriners for various birth defects. But, on this one day, all of their problems take a back seat to the joy of landing a large trout in one of three crystal clear ponds. The helpers who work with them are overjoyed to be able to participate, because for one day they can live it up in this St. Croix County nature’s wonderland.
