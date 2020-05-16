It was a flawless day in the mid-70s on Interstate 94 at the dual rest areas just East of Menomonie.
The event was a free lunch served to the truckers by members of Mehara and St. Croix Valley Shrine Club Saturday, May 2.
We all know what our health care workers are doing to keep us safe and healthy, but it is the truckers of America who deliver our food and other needs without a thought to their own safety.
It was with this in mind that Roger Keller of New Richmond, the past president of the St. Croix Valley Shrine club and also member of the Zor Divan, decided to spearhead an effort to the show these ‘knights of the road’ just how much they are appreciated.
He assembled crews from both clubs, asked for and received the support of numerous are businesses owners, and grilled burgers for the truckers. The lunch was complete with cookies from Best Maid in River Falls, Potato salad with fixings from Lakeside Foods, buns from Dairy Queen, Cheese Curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, condiments from Pete’s Pizza in New Richmond and the beef from Reinhart Foods, and tee shirts from Jerry’s Towing.
All this stuff went into bags with Shrine labels brought all the way from Prosticker owner Steve Livernash.
Zor Potentate Barry Ausen was on hand to welcome the truckers and interview with a number of media from Eau Claire.
In keeping with the Coronavirus rules all assembled were wearing masks and staying a safe distance from each other.
