Officers of the St. Croix Valley Shrine Club were elected to lead the club during their annual Stag Night at the River's Edge Restaurant in Somerset Wednesday Sept. 15. The Club was honored to play host to the visit of the current Zor Potentate Mark Jerdee and his Chief Rabban, Rod LaBlanc.
Those attending are shown left to right, front row, Potentate Mark Jerdee of Wilton, Jack Thomas, Treasurer, Carl Gaulke, elected President for a 2 year term, Tyler Behr, elected to a 2 year term, Larry Wiegent, elected Secretary and Bob Hering, elected to the Shrine Hospital Board of Governors. Back row, left to right is Barry Ausen, Past Potentate, Bob Fischer for a 6 year term as director, Ed Swenson, Past President, Jerry Dubois, 6 year term on board of directors, Larry Riemenschneider, Past Potentate, Sketch Gustafson, Hospital Rep, Rodnay LaBlanc, Chief Rabban of Monticello and Roger Keller, High Priest and Profit from New Richmond.
