The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to place a polymer overlay on the Lake Mallalieu Bridge, which carries WIS 35 and separates the St. Croix County city of Hudson and village of North Hudson.
The work is expected to start Monday, May 16. It’s anticipated to take four days to complete, but the work is weather dependent.
The bridge will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction during placement of the overlay.
