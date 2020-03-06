A New Richmond resident announced his candidacy for the 29th Assembly District last month.
Ryan Sherley will run as a Republican, thus setting the stage for a primary election on August 11 as Neil Kline announced his candidacy in January.
Sherley or Kline is hoping to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Rob Stafsholt. The New Richmond incumbent announced in December he is running for the Senate District 10 seat.
Menomonie native John Calabrese, who lost to Stafsholt in 2018, is the lone Democrat so far for the District 29 seat.
Sherley is a 1997 Hudson High School graduate, who currently lives in New Richmond with his wife Jenny and two sons. For the last five years, he owns and operates A&K Construction, based in Hudson, a commercial construction firm working in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota.
“I will stand firmly against Governor Evers on issues such as gun rights, prevailing wage, automatic voter registrations, and the newest ploy of non-partisan redistricting,” Sherley said in a news release. “We need government to help and protect us, not over-regulate, drive out businesses and attack our fair election process.”
Sherley is running based on three issues: The first is making sure to keep Wisconsin businesses friendly from neighboring states.
“…Western Wisconsin must be ready to capitalize, but we have yet to see that on such a grand scale,” he said. “There are several reasons for this, but we must do better to support and encourage development.”
His second campaign platform is mental health, which breaks into two parts.
Regarding education, he believes: “The current requirements are that there are some in the district that are trained, but what good does that do when those staff could be in a different school building. We must do better so that all teachers can learn and implement ideas to their students.”
The second part is the giving law enforcement more resources to deal with mental health.
“Their only option right now is to transport those in the back of a squad car, in handcuffs three to four hours away. We can do better.”
The third and final issue is one Sherley has had more experience than he would care to admit. He ran for St. Croix County Board in 2018 against Scottie Ard in which the initial results resulted in a tie. After multiple recounts and the courts getting involved, Ard was declared the winner. The two will face off again in April.
“Our current election laws leave too much to be interpreted during a recount and what should be allowed to move into our legal system to decide instead of the voters,” he said. “We cannot allow any political party to defer an election to our legal system. Our system is supposed to be decided by the voters, not a judge.”
For more information, visit Ryan Sherley for Wisconsin State Assembly on Facebook.
Ryan Sherley
