One of the favorite yearly activities for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office concludes Tuesday night.
Those who participated or were selected for the 2020 Substance Abuse calendar will be honored 7 p.m., at the St. Croix Central High School Auditorium.
This will be the 29th annual calendar. The Sheriff’s Office have run it for the last four years, after taking it over from the District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff Scott Knudson explained there were 1,174 submissions from students in grades 4-7 throughout St. Croix County schools.
A panel of Sheriff’s employees along with fellow Government Center employees narrowed the selections down to 10 winners in each grade.
“Kids were recognizing the importance of the message,” said Knudson, noting there were many topics – alcohol, methamphetamine, heroin, prescription drugs, even vaping --- that were covered. “Some drawings even had an intimate knowledge of home life.”
One more elimination trimmed it to the top three of each grade who will take each of the 12 months.
Out of the 1,174, one was selected for the cover based on theme. The winner was Julianne Kurth from Trinity Academy in Hudson. Kurth and the other 40 will be those honored.
Each of those 40 will receive a $50 gift card. Kurth received a $250 gift cards. Funds for the cards were donated from area businesses, who will also be recognized during the ceremony.
Area kids who will be recognized are sixth-grader Ashlee Frank and seventh-graders Kyleigh Lindner and Madison Dickhausen from Viking Middle School and fourth-grader Amelia LaBelle from St. Croix Central Elementary. Frank’s submission was one of the 12 monthly selections.
“It’s hard work putting it together, but it makes it worthwhile getting the message out,” Knudson said.
Calendars will then be distributed to all those schools in the county and the Government Center as well.
“Schools have been doing it for so long, they anticipate it and are looking forward to it,” Knudson said.
There is no admission to the events. Refreshments will be provided. Entertainment will also be offered from ventriloquist/magician Kevin Horner.
