The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted in an arrest Wednesday afternoon in which the suspect started his escape from law enforcement in Minnesota.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said around 1:24 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office advised the Emergency Communications Center they, and the U.S. Marshalls, were in pursuit of a black truck with a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping/sexual assault. Information was also given to St. Croix County the suspect threatened to kill police.
The truck was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 36 in Washington County. The truck eventually entered St. Croix County going eastbound in the westbound lanes over the St. Croix River Bridge. The truck went into the ditch around Milemarker 2 on State Highway 35/64. The truck eventually was able to get out of the ditch and head southbound on State Highway 35.
The truck went through the village of North Hudson and the City of Hudson with speeds around 70 miles per hour. The truck partially hit “Stop Sticks” in the city of Hudson, however, continued without stopping. The truck eventually went on the westbound off-ramp of I-94 and entered the interstate going eastbound in the westbound lanes. Deputies were traveling on the eastbound lanes of I-94 following the suspect. The suspect eventually took the westbound on-ramp from State Highway 35 to I-94 and was going southbound on STH 35 in the northbound lanes.
A Washington County deputy was able to perform a “Pursuit Intervention Technique” on the suspect truck. The suspect truck then collided with a disabled vehicle that was on the east shoulder of STH 35 and went into the ditch on STH 35, south of Tower Road. The disabled vehicle was unoccupied at the time. The suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement officers and was transported to Regions Hospital by Lakeview EMS and the custody of the U.S. Marshalls Office.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is investigating any criminal acts done by the suspect in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Twin Cities television stations Thursday identified the suspect at 51-year-old Jeffrey Morgan Groves of St. Paul. They also reported he's being charged in Hennepin County with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and burglary. He's also facing charges in Washington County for fleeing a police officer and property damage.
