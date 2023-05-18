St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said his department has run through the gamut of emotions since Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed in the line of duty May 6.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” the Sheriff said May 9, speaking publicly for the first time since the incident. “It’s been a struggle trying to get through and keep everyone together.
“It’s the worst call any law enforcement professional, or a family member wants to get,” Knudson continued. “…Our office, deputies, law enforcement community is hurting again in this region.”
Leising was responding to the report of a suspected drunk driver in the ditch off U.S. Highway 128 and County Road G just outside Glenwood City.
“She was out doing the job officers do every day,” Knudson stated. “Ensure someone is safe to get on the roadway and assist if needed.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Leising encountered the driver of the vehicle, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, along with another vehicle of individuals which stopped to assist him. She was dispatched around 6:15 p.m.
Leising requested Johnson participate in field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle. Johnson was evasive to her requests and after nearly 10 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Leising drew a handgun and shot her. Leising was able to discharge her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area.
The occupants in the assisting vehicle began lifesaving measures on Leising, who was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, where she died.
“For reasons we will never know this morally bankrupt and ethically challenged criminal decides to murder Katie that stunned out community and law enforcement profession,” Knudson said.
About an hour after Leising was shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot, and witnessed him collapse to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Knudson said his staff had undergone counseling sessions.
“We have to have these conversations,” he continued. “For those suffering in silence, we have to get away from that.”
He added at that point, St. Croix County sheriff shifts were being covered by other units.
“We need time to process and grieve,” he said. “It’s important to make sure we are good to get back out there, because our citizens deserve it.
“We have to do better to honor Kaitie. She gave her entire life to this profession.”
Honor
Knudson was asked to describe Leising.
“The impact she made in our office as she treated people with dignity and respect,” he said. “She was a wonderful young lady.”
In her short time at St. Croix County, she filled an important role rather quickly.
“If you were having a bad day, talk to Kaitie, because your bad day was done,” Knudson said. “She had a great spirit which was stolen from us.”
Knudson also went on to say she loved being outdoors and loved animals.
Her obituary also said she loved reading, puzzles, anything associated with Harry Potter and watching crime shows.
“Her humor was infectious, her laugh contagious, and her loyalty for those she loved most unwavering and steadfast,” the obituary also stated.
Johnson
According to Twin Cities media reports, Johnson had a long criminal record in Minnesota.
He was on supervised release following a years long prison stint after pleading guilty in 2015 to two felonies: kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.
Johnson’s criminal record was dotted with petty misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors: traffic violations, a DWI when he refused to submit to a sobriety test, giving officers a false name, violation of a no-contact order in a domestic abuse case.
In 2015, he found an 18-year-old woman passed out drunk next to a telephone pole in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to reports, Johnson got out of his pickup and carried her — “limp and lifeless,” according to a witness — to his vehicle.
Police traced his vehicle to his apartment in Stillwater and found the disoriented victim, wearing only her underwear and wandering a hallway. An examination at a hospital showed evidence of sexual assault, the criminal complaint said.
At first, Johnson denied any sexual contact, saying she had vomited from being drunk. Then Johnson admitted he, too, had been drinking and that he did have sex with her, but “she is 18, and there is nothing illegal about that,” the complaint said.
Johnson pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless victim, both felonies, and received a state guideline prison sentence of six years and five months. While in prison, he was cited for several disciplinary infractions, according to state records: fighting, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, and failing or refusing mandated sex offender treatment. He was put on supervised release in October 2019 after serving two-thirds of his sentence, which is standard in Minnesota.
