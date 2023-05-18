St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said his department has run through the gamut of emotions since Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed in the line of duty May 6. 

“It’s been a whirlwind,” the Sheriff said May 9, speaking publicly for the first time since the incident. “It’s been a struggle trying to get through and keep everyone together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.