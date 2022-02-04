On Friday, Jan. 21, more than 70 local citizens participated in a “Fair Courts End Gerrymandering” rally in River Falls. This rally was one of 16 that took place across Wisconsin.
After the Wisconsin State Supreme Court issued a “least-changes” framework for their mapping criteria – that is that the new maps needed to look like the old heavily gerrymandered maps from 2011 -- a bipartisan group of Wisconsinites organized the rallies. Over 1000 people statewide braved the cold to send a message to the Court that the people of Wisconsin want fair maps and an end partisan gerrymandering.
Bob Maline a volunteer with Western Wisconsin for Nonpartisan Voting Districts and master of ceremonies for the River Fall’s rally said, “We’re putting the Wisconsin Supreme Court on notice that the people of Wisconsin will hold them accountable.”
After several rounds of the crowd chanting, “Fair Courts End Gerrymandering,” Maline continued. “We’re not going away. No matter the temperature, we’ll continue to protest for fair maps until We, the People of Wisconsin, prevail. And what we want is fair maps. We want to have a voice at the table so that our communities get the resources we need to survive and thrive.”
These themes were echoed in speeches by Don Leake, Professor Emeritus UW-River Falls and Sarah Yacoub, former Candidate for Assembly. Dr. Leake is one of 36 Wisconsinites, “Concerned Voters of Wisconsin,” who Jan. 4 filed a friend of the court brief with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Dr. Leake said, “I never saw myself as an adviser to the court, but their terrible ruling last November required a call to action. A call to action that would continue to be a voice for ordinary Wisconsinites, not politicians, for fair maps.”
After Leake outlined how River Falls would be negatively impacted by the map proposed by the Legislature -- splitting the city down the middle at Division Street with four arms into Republican strong holds, he named Quadrapus, Leake said, “The decision to require ‘least change’ has put four thumbs on the scales of justice. Those thumbs belong to: Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn. If their decision is not fair, we will know it and we won’t forget.”
During these brief and impactful speeches, the crowd was actively engaged waving signs and chanting slogans including: “Fair Courts End Gerrymandering,” “Fair Courts, Fair Maps,” “Stand up to Gerrymandering” and “Hi ho hi ho gerrymandering’s got to go.” At 12:30 participants moved to Mainstreet where honking in support from cars passing by continued until the rally ended at 1:00.
Carolyn Saunders, Chair of the League of Women Voters St. Croix County who had driven to the rally from Osceola, with a large contingent of other League members, summed up the sentiments of the crowd, “The people of Wisconsin, by overwhelming margins, have said, again and again, in polls, in county board resolutions, and in countywide referendums that we want independent, nonpartisan redistricting – that we want fair maps. We demand to be heard.”
