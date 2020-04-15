Out of the 3,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin, 646 of them (17 percent) are health care workers. 

Those results and more were released in Wednesday's daily report from the Department of Health Services. 

Fifty-five percent were not health care workers and 28 percent were unknown. 

In other information:

1,920 of the 3,721 confirmed cases have never been hospitalized

1,091 have been hospitalized

710 were unknown

In terms of gender: 

54 percent of confirmed cases were female and 40 percent were deaths.

In terms of breakdown of ages by cases:

ages 30-39 -- 14 percent

40-49 --16 percent

50-59 -- 20 percent

60-69 -- 18 percent

70-79 -- 11 percent

Breakdown of county cases is as follows:

Milwaukee -- 1,870 

Dane -- 351

Waukesha -- 238 

Kenosha -- 204

Racine -- 138 

Brown -- 114 

Washington -- 78

Ozaukee -- 77

Rock -- 62  

Fond du Lac -- 59

Walworth -- 49

Sheboygan -- 37

Outagamie -- 31

Sauk -- 31

Winnebago -- 31 

Columbia -- 27

La Crosse -- 25

Jefferson -- 24

Eau Claire -- 21

Chippewa -- 20

Dodge -- 19

Marathon -- 14 

Jackson -- 10 

Monroe -- 10 

St. Croix -- 10

Clark -- 9 

Door -- 9 

Dunn -- 9 

Green -- 9 

Grant -- 8 

Douglas -- 7 

Juneau -- 7 

Pierce -- 7 

Richland -- 7 

Barron -- 6

Oneida -- 6 

Shawano -- 6 

Calumet -- 5

Iowa -- 5 

Kewaunee -- 5 

Buffalo -- 4

Manitowoc -- 4 

Marinette -- 4

Oconto -- 4

Portage -- 4  

Vilas -- 4 

Waupaca -- 4 

Adams -- 3

Bayfield -- 3

Crawford -- 3

Lafayette -- 3

Marquette -- 3

Polk -- 3  

Rusk -- 3 

Ashland -- 2

Florence -- 2

Iron -- 2 

Sawyer -- 2 

Waushara -- 2

Wood -- 2 

Green Lake -- 1

Menominee -- 1

Price -- 1  

Trempealeau -- 1 

Washburn -- 1

Deaths by county is as follows: 

Milwaukee -- 105 

Dane -- 13

Waukesha -- 10

Ozaukee -- 9 

Racine -- 6 

Kenosha -- 4

Rock -- 4 

Sauk -- 4 

Fond du Lac -- 3

Washington -- 3 

Outagamie -- 2

Sheboygan -- 2 

Adams -- 1

Brown -- 1

Buffalo -- 1

Columbia -- 1

Dodge -- 1

Door -- 1

Grant -- 1

Iron -- 1

Jackson -- 1

Juneau -- 1 

Kewaunee -- 1

Marathon -- 1

Marinette -- 1

Waupaca -- 1 

Winnebago -- 1

