Out of the 3,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin, 646 of them (17 percent) are health care workers.
Those results and more were released in Wednesday's daily report from the Department of Health Services.
Fifty-five percent were not health care workers and 28 percent were unknown.
In other information:
1,920 of the 3,721 confirmed cases have never been hospitalized
1,091 have been hospitalized
710 were unknown
In terms of gender:
54 percent of confirmed cases were female and 40 percent were deaths.
In terms of breakdown of ages by cases:
ages 30-39 -- 14 percent
40-49 --16 percent
50-59 -- 20 percent
60-69 -- 18 percent
70-79 -- 11 percent
Breakdown of county cases is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,870
Dane -- 351
Waukesha -- 238
Kenosha -- 204
Racine -- 138
Brown -- 114
Washington -- 78
Ozaukee -- 77
Rock -- 62
Fond du Lac -- 59
Walworth -- 49
Sheboygan -- 37
Outagamie -- 31
Sauk -- 31
Winnebago -- 31
Columbia -- 27
La Crosse -- 25
Jefferson -- 24
Eau Claire -- 21
Chippewa -- 20
Dodge -- 19
Marathon -- 14
Jackson -- 10
Monroe -- 10
St. Croix -- 10
Clark -- 9
Door -- 9
Dunn -- 9
Green -- 9
Grant -- 8
Douglas -- 7
Juneau -- 7
Pierce -- 7
Richland -- 7
Barron -- 6
Oneida -- 6
Shawano -- 6
Calumet -- 5
Iowa -- 5
Kewaunee -- 5
Buffalo -- 4
Manitowoc -- 4
Marinette -- 4
Oconto -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Waupaca -- 4
Adams -- 3
Bayfield -- 3
Crawford -- 3
Lafayette -- 3
Marquette -- 3
Polk -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Ashland -- 2
Florence -- 2
Iron -- 2
Sawyer -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Green Lake -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Price -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Washburn -- 1
Deaths by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 105
Dane -- 13
Waukesha -- 10
Ozaukee -- 9
Racine -- 6
Kenosha -- 4
Rock -- 4
Sauk -- 4
Fond du Lac -- 3
Washington -- 3
Outagamie -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Adams -- 1
Brown -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Dodge -- 1
Door -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Jackson -- 1
Juneau -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
