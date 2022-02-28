Serve Wisconsin is pleased to open nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 26, at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.
The Governor's Service Awards honor outstanding national service members, volunteers, and programs. Those honored by these awards will have made significant contributions to Wisconsin through their service, with their generous service impacting the lives of countless Wisconsinites.
New in 2022, in recognition of the tremendous impact volunteers make throughout the state, we will honor one Volunteer of the Year from each of six Wisconsin regions. Additional awards will recognize outstanding national service by individuals and programs serving through AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors.
When honoring the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards, Governor Tony Evers stated that they “have made a real difference thanks to your tireless efforts to support and help your fellow Wisconsinites. But your service is not only outstanding because of the impressive, quantifiable impact you have had in the number of students served, masks made, meals delivered, and many other important measures. It's also outstanding because of the compelling stories of the impact you have had on folks and entire communities across the state.”
Nominations for the awards are due on Monday, April 4, with the 2022 nomination form and information on past recipients available on the Serve Wisconsin website at https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/governors-service-awards.
