Starting Monday, Sept. 13 the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County will temporarily pause indoor dining operations at all senior center locations in the County. This temporary pause is out of an abundance of caution due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the County and around the state of Wisconsin. The ADRC will continue to provide Grab & Go and Home-Delivered Meals options for participants.
St. Croix County Public Health was recently notified of individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 that participate or are involved with the Hudson, River Falls, and Glenwood City Senior Center locations. Public Health is doing everything they can to ensure the safety of all participants. Public Health will contact anyone that was a close contact of those who tested positive. To protect their privacy, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals who tested positive or the names of any close contacts.
The ADRC is focused on protecting the health and wellbeing of the people that participate in our services. We will continue to work closely with St. Croix County Public Health and follow guidance from the CDC to provide a safe way for our seniors to get the resources they need. We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and resume indoor dinning operations when we and Public Health feel it is safe for our participants. We thank you for your patience and understanding.
How to Stay Safe
Vaccines are still the best tool we have to keep our community safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. To help keep our community safe, St. Croix County Public Health recommends that you:
If you have questions about COVID-19 or vaccines, we encourage you to talk with your doctor or a health professional.
• Wear a mask
• Practice physical distancing
• Stay home when you are sick
• Wash your hands frequently
• Get tested if you have symptoms or are a close contact
• And get vaccinated if you haven’t already
