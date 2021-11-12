The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County is excited to announce that we are reopening Senior Nutrition Sites for in-person dining Monday, Nov. 8. The Glenwood City and River Falls locations will only offer Grab-n-Go or Home- Delivered Meals for those who qualify.
Reservations are required for both dine-in and Grab and Go options. Participants are asked to call at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a meal. We understand that some participants may not feel comfortable dining with others, so we will continue to offer Grab and Go meals at this time. If participants are currently receiving Home-Delivered Meals, we encourage them to come to the Senior Center for lunch and socialization with friends if able.
We continue to work closely with Public Health and follow guidance from the CDC to provide a safe place for our seniors to meet and get the resources they need. Since we cannot guarantee zero risk of COVID-19 while dining at our sites, we ask that participants:
• Consult with their provider to determine if participation is right for them.
• COVID-19 vaccination is recommended before attending.
o The ADRC can help participants find a vaccination clinic.
• Do not attend if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
• Face coverings and social distancing are recommended for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
We will continue to practice the following safety precautions at our dining sites:
• Staff and volunteers are expected to follow the CDC guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing.
• Proper cleaning and sanitizing will continue throughout the dining sites.
• Tables at the dining locations will be distanced to accommodate CDC guidelines.
These precautions are subject to change with current guidance from Public health and the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.