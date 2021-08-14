St. Croix County Area Nutrition Program
Serving Mondays through Thursdays at the following locations:
Baldwin 684-2979, Deer Park 269-5301, Glenwood City 265-7242, New Richmond 888-1205, Somerset 247-5354, Woodville 698-2152, Hudson: 386-8709, River Falls: 425-9932, Roberts 749-3755 (serving Mondays and Wednesdays)
Monday, August 16: Beef Spanish Rice, Cheesy Cauliflower, Coleslaw, Bread and Butter, Peach Delight Dessert
Tuesday, August 17: Sliced Pork Roast, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peas and Pearl Onions, Bread and Butter, Sherbet
Wednesday, August 18: Garlic and Herb Baked Tilapia, Wild Rice Blend, Creamed Spinach, Bread and Butter, Angel Food with Fresh Fruit
Thursday, August 19th: Stuffed Manicotti in Sauce, Strawberry Romaine Salad, French Bread, Chocolate Mousse
