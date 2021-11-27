St. Croix County Area Nutrition Program
Serving Mondays through Thursdays at the following locations:
Baldwin 684-2979 Deer Park 269-5301 Glenwood City 265-7242 New Richmond 888-1205 Somerset 247-5354 Woodville 698-2152 Hudson: 386-8709 River Falls: 425-9932 Roberts 749-3755 (serving Mondays & Wednesdays)
Monday, November 29: Cook’s Choice Menu
Tuesday, November 30: Sliced Pork Roast, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Vegetable Medley, Bread and Butter, and Cake
Wednesday, December 1: Oven Baked Chicken, Potatoes, Cheesy Broccoli and Cauliflower, Bread and Butter, and Banana
Thursday, December 2: Black Bean and Tortilla Bake, Shredded Carrot Salad, Bread and Butter, and Dessert Bar
