The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Senior Center Board Coalition hosted the 15th Annual Senior Monster Mash Bash Friday, Oct. 25, at the Roberts Senior Center. Many of the St. Croix County Senior Centers participants were on hand and enjoyed bingo, costumes and lunch of chili and apple crisp made by the Roberts Cafe. A great time was had by all with approximately 100 in attendance. A special thanks to VanSomeren Garden in Baldwin for the donation of pumpkins and the Baldwin Woodville High School Art Department for painting all the pumpkins used in decorating. Thank you to the Peace of Mind respite program for assembling the Monster Hands of candy that was an adorable and tasty treat for those in attendance. For more information on services provided by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County, please call 1-800-372-2333 or refer to the website: www.sccwi.gov.
