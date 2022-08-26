To help older adults get access to nutritious food, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County provides Senior Farmers Market Vouchers. The ADRC has a limited number of $25 farmer’s market voucher packets available for St. Croix County residents who are ages 60 and up and meet income requirements. These vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from any approved farmer’s market vendor in the state of Wisconsin. One $25 voucher packet per household.
How to Request Voucher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.