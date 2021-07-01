Senior Centers back open to the public

June 21 was the cause of celebration among local Senior Centers.
After being closed since COVID-19 came into their lives, the Senior Centers in Baldwin and Woodville and others through St. Croix County reopened on that date for activities and in-house dining.
“It was sad,” said Cindy Ramberg, Baldwin Site Manager about the closure. “This was the only outlet to get with other people of their age group.”
During the closure, the Baldwin Center continued to deliver Home-Delivered meals as well as providing Grab and Go meals for those who wished to pick up daily.
Ramberg also wanted to thank Laura Bishop and Dixie Holzer for their help in packing the meals and drivers Howie Mabis and Dick Jackelen for delivering during the closure.
“Laura is by far the backbone of the Senior Center,” Ramberg said of Bishop, who has volunteered since 2009. “She is my right hand, left hand, whatever you want to call it.”
Added Bishop: “I enjoyed getting out. If I had to stay home, I’d go nuts.”
When it became apparent, they’re going to reopen, Ramberg said, she called her regulars and the reactions were pretty unanimous.
“They were so excited,” she said. The results showed nearly 20 seniors came back for the first meal June 21, which is more than normal.
One of the regulars was Francis Dees, who has been a regular since 2010. Before that he was a driver for County ADRC program.
“I missed it,” he said. “I haven’t seen some of these people since the shutdown. It feels like we’re starting school again.”
A widower, Dees said seeing his fellow regulars have been a gift because it helps take your mind off your loss.
“Some people are going through the same thing,” he said.
As of now, regular activities at the Center have resumed. Dominoes Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Bridge Monday afternoon and Euchre Friday afternoon. The men’s group has also returned Monday-Thursday mornings.
In the past, field trips such as to an apple orchard, a St. Paul Saints game and visiting Christmas lights have been held. Ramberg said they hope to resume similar field trips in the future.
Ramberg said they encourage all seniors 60+ to join them for lunch, coffee, games or to just talk. If one is interested in a meal, they are asking to call the Center at 715-684-2979 24 hours in advance for a reservation. The Baldwin Center is located in the Village Hall (400 Cedar Street) right next to the Library.
‘Music to our ears’
Similar thoughts of thanks came from the Woodville Senior Center as well.
“Many of our dear friends returned with great enthusiasm” said Jill Huftel, Nutrition program manager for the Center. “It was music to our ears to hear the chatter, laughter and commotion once again.”
Lunch is served in the Center 11:45 a.m. Mondays-Thursdays. A grab and go meal pickup at 11:30 a.m. are still available for those not yet comfortable with socializing or for the convenience.
The lunches are prepared by Sharon Fregine, the longtime cook for the Center, who also makes meals for Baldwin, Roberts and Glenwood City.
Huftel said Bingo will be played Tuesday mornings and a game day selection Thursday morning.
The Center is located in the lower level of the Pioneer Building, below the Woodville post office on the corner of Main and River streets. Similar to Baldwin, if one is interested in a meal, they are asking to call one day in advance for a reservation. The phone number is 715-698-2152.
