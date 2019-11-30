Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) and Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) will be visiting a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing kiosk in Hudson and speaking with area hunters about the disease.
The Senators are co-sponsoring legislation focused on limiting the spread of CWD and funding further research into its risks and prevention.
According to a recent Marquette poll, 65% of Wisconsin deer hunters believe CWD is a threat to the future of hunting in our state. Senators Schachtner and Smith are touring kiosks in each of their districts during the 9-day gun deer hunt to meet with hunters and experts on the issue to raise awareness and work to protect our hunting heritage for future generations.
The event will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1 at Mills Fleet Farm, 1001 Industrial Street, Hudson.
No RSVP is required. Individuals may contact Sen. Schachtner’s office by phone at (608) 266-7745 or by email Sen.Schachtner@legis.wi.gov for more information.
