Last week, Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) and lawmakers from across the state introduced a Flood Prevention and Resilience Plan with Governor Tony Evers.
Senator Schachtner has introduced LRB-5597 to put $5 million more over two years into the Wisconsin Disaster Fund to help small communities respond to and recover from flooding disasters. It will also decrease the municipal matching requirement and broaden eligible expenses that the state can reimburse.
The National Weather Service annual Spring Flood Outlook reported a well above normal risk of flooding along the upper Mississippi River and some tributaries. Meanwhile, it is estimated that over $40 billion worth of Wisconsin properties, businesses and homes are located in a 100-year floodplain. As spring approaches, the time for action and preparation is now.
“Northwestern Wisconsin is no stranger to spring flooding. This package of legislation will support our communities in their efforts to combat flooding and provide them the resources and infrastructure they need to respond to flooding disasters,” said Senator Schachtner.
“Folks in Wisconsin continue to be adversely affected by extreme precipitation and weather—I have seen firsthand how families and communities have had to rebuild because of flooding in areas across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers. “I visited homes across our state last year and heard from the families who are asking us to help them prepare and prevent flooding and to keep families and their homes, farms and businesses safe. The state needs to start leading on this issue, and these bills are an important step at giving families and communities’ peace of mind and the tools they need to not only recover and rebuild, but to prevent flood damage in the future. I am hopeful that the Legislature will work quickly to take this legislation up before the end of session to ensure we’re doing everything we can to help Wisconsin’s families before flooding season this spring.”
